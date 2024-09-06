Brokerages Set Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target at $12.67

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,360.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,243,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,121.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,129 shares of company stock worth $1,687,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.82. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

