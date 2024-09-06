Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price at $45.57

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STAA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Arthur C. Butcher purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Broadwood Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after buying an additional 1,273,408 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 67,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.65 and a beta of 0.58. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $52.68.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.