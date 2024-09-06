Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) PT at $20.31

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,972,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,107,363.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,746,000 shares of company stock worth $19,008,810 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 154.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

