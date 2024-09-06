Brokerages Set Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) PT at $112.25

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCVX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $649,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,720 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,503 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,810.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $649,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,720 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,283 shares of company stock worth $7,271,218. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,056,000. Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vaxcyte by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 161.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 3.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,093,000 after buying an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 2.7 %

Vaxcyte stock opened at $112.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $119.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.