Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Price Target at $308.50

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.54.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $278.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.14. The company has a market capitalization of $509.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
