Brokerages Set Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Target Price at GBX 493.75

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 474.17 ($6.23).

WOSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.65) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Shares of WOSG stock opened at GBX 380.20 ($5.00) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 396.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 385.18. Watches of Switzerland Group has a one year low of GBX 324 ($4.26) and a one year high of GBX 728 ($9.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £910.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,520.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

