Brokerages Set Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Target Price at GBX 493.75

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 474.17 ($6.23).
WOSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.65) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on WOSG
Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance
About Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Watches of Switzerland Group
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.