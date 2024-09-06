Brokers Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a report released on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

GGG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

GGG opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average of $84.51. Graco has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 134.4% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $152,941,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $111,428,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,136,000 after acquiring an additional 856,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter worth $70,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

