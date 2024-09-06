Brokers Issue Forecasts for Perpetua Resources Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.25 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $582.69 million, a PE ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 0.28. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Perpetua Resources by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

