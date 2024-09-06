Brokers Offer Predictions for Alto Neuroscience, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ANRO)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Alto Neuroscience in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

NYSE ANRO opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Alto Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 33.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $928,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000.

In related news, insider Adam Savitz acquired 12,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $152,069.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,920 shares in the company, valued at $465,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

