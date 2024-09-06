Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BRO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 267,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 12.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 251,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

