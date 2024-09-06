BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 9,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 31,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

BTC Digital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

