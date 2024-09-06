C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk raised C3.ai from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of AI opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.83. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in C3.ai by 16.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in C3.ai by 5.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth $513,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

