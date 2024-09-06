CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Trading Down 12.3%

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) traded down 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.71 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 98.20 ($1.29). 847,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 872,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.47).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a research note on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £264.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1,076.00.

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

