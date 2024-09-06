Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

CPT opened at $124.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

