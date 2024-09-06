Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Arcellx, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Arcellx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Arcellx Stock Performance
Shares of ACLX stock opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10.
Insider Transactions at Arcellx
In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $84,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $84,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $220,296.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,772.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,584 shares of company stock worth $7,936,834. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Arcellx
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Arcellx by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).
Read More
