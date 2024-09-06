Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Price Performance
CCEC stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $947.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Clean Energy Carriers
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.