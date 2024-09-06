Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.