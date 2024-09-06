Capital One Financial Weighs in on Immutep Limited’s FY2029 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of Immutep in a report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immutep’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Immutep from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of IMMP stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Immutep has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Immutep in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Immutep by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Immutep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immutep by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

