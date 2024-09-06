Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.61 EPS.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.
Shares of CAH opened at $111.74 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $116.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.86. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
