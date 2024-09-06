Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $480.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $475.00. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $402.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $410.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.71. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $443.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $840,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

