Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CRI opened at $67.33 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.