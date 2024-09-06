Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.