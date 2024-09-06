Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.70

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.99. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 9,523 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $9.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.45% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

