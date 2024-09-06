Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $403.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $393.00 to $403.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $400.20.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $380.74 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $238.44 and a 12 month high of $401.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

