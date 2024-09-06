Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 7,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

About Catalyst Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLST Free Report ) by 255.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.80% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.