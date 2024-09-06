Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 7,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.
Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.
About Catalyst Bancorp
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
