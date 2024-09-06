CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Shares Up 0.3%

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.68. 3,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 12,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.
CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.
CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Company Profile
The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.
