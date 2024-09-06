Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.71.

CELH opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Celsius by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,564,000 after acquiring an additional 359,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

