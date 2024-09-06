Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Shares Down 9.5%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 68,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 63,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.91.

About Charlotte’s Web

(Get Free Report)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.