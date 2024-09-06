Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s current price.

CSH.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.33.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.3 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$14.77 on Wednesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$9.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.94. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.