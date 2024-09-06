Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 53,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 50,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,032 shares of company stock worth $29,854,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

