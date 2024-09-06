Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Price Performance
Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.78.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.35 million during the quarter.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.
