Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.88% of Chemed worth $153,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 34.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 14.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,006,573 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $574.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $560.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.27.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.