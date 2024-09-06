Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Shares Up 17.6%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 103,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 358,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of £553,902.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

