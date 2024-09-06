China Yuchai International Limited to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Greenridge Global Forecasts (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) – Greenridge Global issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Yuchai International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year. The consensus estimate for China Yuchai International’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of CYD stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,953 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,764,000 after acquiring an additional 84,265 shares during the period.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

About China Yuchai International

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.