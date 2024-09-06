Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst traded as high as C$15.02 and last traded at C$14.98, with a volume of 431168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.79.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.38.
About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
