Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.10.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $137.39 on Thursday. Chord Energy has a one year low of $136.88 and a one year high of $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,485.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,090,000 after acquiring an additional 741,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 397.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after purchasing an additional 138,957 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 107.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,813,000 after buying an additional 674,965 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,982,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

