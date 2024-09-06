CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,393 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

