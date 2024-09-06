CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 46,577 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1,444.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,577 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 181.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,582 shares of company stock worth $9,277,605. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.