CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.80 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.17 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

