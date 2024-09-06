CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 81.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $84.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Argus boosted their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

