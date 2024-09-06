CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,389 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,269 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,918,472,000 after acquiring an additional 209,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,663,219,000 after purchasing an additional 531,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $502,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,754 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,263,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,282,000 after acquiring an additional 669,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $266,538,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

