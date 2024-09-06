CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 341 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $370.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.45 and its 200 day moving average is $386.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

