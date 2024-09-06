CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 762.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $168.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

