Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $55.35, but opened at $58.20. Ciena shares last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 1,346,592 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.15.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ciena by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.