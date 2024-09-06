Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Shares Up 0.8%

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.78. 68,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 284,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cineverse in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Cineverse alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNVS

Cineverse Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Cineverse had a negative net margin of 46.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

Cineverse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.