Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 93.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

