Citigroup Increases DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $76.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

DTM opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.