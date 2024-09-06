Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives $18.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research firms have commented on CIVB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,095.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $323,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 10,347.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 35.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $263.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

