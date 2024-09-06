Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Clean Energy Fuels traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 250,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,647,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $33,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $36,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $38,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $613.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Clean Energy Fuels's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

