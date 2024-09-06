Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $452.35

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.35 ($5.95) and traded as high as GBX 562.50 ($7.40). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 551 ($7.25), with a volume of 233,738 shares.

Several research firms have commented on CBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($8.02) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 620 ($8.15) in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 624 ($8.21).

The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 493.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 452.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £829.20 million, a PE ratio of 580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.65), for a total value of £40,075.20 ($52,695.86). Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

